Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
A professional disputes a statement made by Meghan Markle’s friend

A professional disputes a statement made by Meghan Markle’s friend

Articles
Advertisement
A professional disputes a statement made by Meghan Markle’s friend

A professional disputes a statement made by Meghan Markle’s friend

Advertisement
  • She responded to tweets from Omid Scobie.
  • Angela Levin said Meghan never lost her voice.
  • She was given numerous chances to discuss the important issues.
Advertisement

As she responded to tweets from Omid Scobie, the author of “Finding Freedom” and a friend of Meghan and Harry, royal expert Angela Levin said Meghan never lost her voice.

Levin stated: “She was given numerous chances to discuss the issues that were important to her. We haven’t learned anything new about her through the podcast. Only endless repetition of the same.”

Tweeted Mr. Scobie: “Meghan, who had been silenced by the establishment, can now speak once more.

“For those who followed her prior to meeting Harry, this voice will sound quite familiar.

But this time, she’s brought a whole movement along with it.

Just a few weeks prior to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s planned visit to the UK to attend several charity events, he made these remarks.

Advertisement

Also Read

Meghan Markle is putting Piers Morgan in his place
Meghan Markle is putting Piers Morgan in his place

There was a response to his criticism of Meghan Markle. Piers Morgan...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story