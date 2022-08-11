The Queen’s mental competence is questioned.

However, a royal specialist dismisses those questions.

Concerns are raised regarding her fitness to continue in her position.

Since it became known last autumn that the monarch has been having mobility problems, concerns have been raised regarding her fitness to continue in her position.

Prince Charles, the son of the Queen, is “essentially becoming Prince Regent,” according to former Ukip leader Nigel Farage, who can act in the monarch’s place.

Richard Fitzwilliams, a royal analyst, has scorned the notion as little more than “gossip,” nevertheless.

Many of the Queen’s engagements, including some during the Platinum Jubilee in June, have been cancelled or curtailed, and she has been spotted using a walking stick in recent months.

At high-profile occasions like the official opening of Parliament in May, where he and Prince William assumed duties usually performed by the Queen, Charles has filled in for his mother.

Since the Queen’s customary welcome at Balmoral Castle was changed, questions regarding her capacity to perform her duties as head of state have grown more intense.

When she arrives at the Scottish estate’s gates, she usually inspects a military unit, but this year, changes have been made to the routine for the 96-year-“comfort” old’s as she begins her yearly summer vacation up north.

The changes were made public this week as Buckingham Palace stated that the celebration of the Queen’s visit will now take place in private.

This is an alteration in accordance with events being adjusted for Her Majesty’s comfort, a source told Sky News.

The opening of Parliament earlier this year, according to Mr. Farage in an interview with Fox Business, was “a genuinely sad event.”

“It appears that Prince Charles will become Prince Regent, which will entail that he will fill in for the Queen on significant state events, significant overseas trips with US Presidents, or whatever it may be,” he stated.

However, Mr. Fitzwilliams stated in an interview with The Express: “That is a rumor. If the Queen was unable to govern, you would have a regent during that time.

“You witnessed that when George III appointed George VI as Regent.”

The Queen is psychologically fully alert and performing her tasks, even though they have altered, he continued.

“I don’t think this is conceivable. Of course, we’ll have to wait and see what happens in the future.

Mr. Fitzwilliams added that it was noteworthy that Charles inaugurated Parliament when the Queen’s throne in the House of Lords was vacant.

“You saw that there was a crown, and he was not on the throne,” he continued, referring to when Charles opened Parliament.

There is now no chance of it happening because he was seated on the Council throne.