A serious warning from Prince Harry regarding the “reputation risk” of the Queen

The allegations in his memoir are being blamed on Queen Elizabeth.

She endangering the reputation of publishers.

It happens after the outlet learned that Prince Charles wants to read the memoir.

The allegations in his memoir are being blamed on Queen Elizabeth for endangering the reputation of publishers.

It happens after the outlet learned that Prince Charles wants to read the memoir before it is published internationally.

The same insider also mentioned a preexisting anxiety about veracity and defamation.

“These publishers are too not the types to publish and be damned,” they clarified. They need to preserve their reputations.

The largest possible problem for every publisher is ultimately truth and accuracy, not defamation.

This information was revealed after Prince Harry was charged with harboring animosity toward the Firm.

“He’s now so bitter and resentful that he will say what he truly feels and perceive things that he tolerated years before as being absolutely horrible,” Angela Levin, a royal specialist, revealed at the time, according to Mailplus.

