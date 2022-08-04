Advertisement
A “strange” birthday gift, Meghan Markle urges her followers to stop gossiping
  • In a touching email, Meghan Markle previously asked her followers for a birthday present.
  • The Duchess of Sussex, posted a request for a unique birthday present on her blog Tig on her 33rd birthday.
  • “I’ve never felt better,” she said.
In a touching email, Meghan Markle previously asked her followers for a birthday present.

The Duchess of Sussex, who turned 41 today, posted a request for a unique birthday present on her blog Tig on her 33rd birthday.

She stated: “I am 33 years old today in a blog post. And I’m delighted. And the reason I’m being so frank about it is because it takes time. So, here’s what I want for my birthday: I want you to treat yourself well. You must push yourself, in my opinion.

“I want you to stop talking about other people, try a dish that terrifies you, buy a coffee for someone just because, and tell them you love them,” she said. “and then to immediately tell yourself again. I want you to be happy wherever you are.”

“I did. And I’ve never felt better,” the mother of two added.

After declaring her engagement to Prince Harry in 2017, Meghan terminated her blog.

