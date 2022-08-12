Aamir Khan 5 films inspired from Hollywood

When Aamir Khan opened up on why he gave up alcohol

Laal Singh Chaddha is a Hindi adaptation of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump.

The movie also stars Naga Chaitanya, Mona Singh, and Kareena Kapoor.

This isn't the first time Aamir has drawn inspiration from Hollywood films.

Aamir Khan movie Laal Singh Chaddha finally hit the theatres on August 11. The movie, directed by Advait Chauhan.

Laal Singh Chaddha is a Hindi adaptation of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump, which featured Tom Hanks.

The movie also stars Naga Chaitanya, Mona Singh, and Kareena Kapoor. We should note, however, that this is not the first time Aamir has drawn inspiration from a Hollywood production.

And just in case you find yourself craving more of Aamir’s magic, which distinguishes his remake projects, we have put up a list just for you. Here are 5 Aamir Khan films that draw from Hollywood:

1. Ghajini

Everyone is aware that Aamir Khan’s Ghajini was a translation of a Tamil movie with the same name. We should also mention that Christopher Nolan’s 2000 picture Memento served as the source of inspiration for the Tamil version.

2. Mann

An Affair To Remember from 1957 was remade as Mann with Aamir Khan and Manisha Koirala. Cary Grant and Deborah Kerr starred in the Hollywood film. Mann’s climactic scene was much altered from the original film thanks to Indra Kumar’s direction.

3.Ghulam

The song Ay Kya Bolti Tu is the first thing that springs to mind.

Ay Kya Main Boloon…

Sun…Suna…

Aati Kya Khandala. Relatable, did we hear? Aamir Khan and Rani Mukerji’s impeccable chemistry kept us glued to the screens. The film, directed by Vikram Bhatt, was inspired by On the Waterfront.

4. Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke

This Mahesh Bhatt-directed movie was a huge success right away. But did you realise that the 1958 movie House Boat served as its inspiration? Additionally, it included Kunal Kemmu as a young artist.

5. Dhoom 3

For the third project, the Dhoom franchise creators enlisted Aamir Khan. According to rumours, Christopher Nolan’s 2006 film The Prestige served as an inspiration for Dhoom 3. In the Vijay Krishna Acharya-directed film, Katrina Kaif, Abhishek Bachchan, and Uday Chopra all played significant roles.