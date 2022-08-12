Aamir Khan accused of ‘disrespecting Indian Army’ in ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’

Aamir Khan’s movie Laal Singh Chaddha is a remake of Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks.

Accusations of “disrespecting the Indian Army and harming Hindu feelings” have been made.

Aamir, one of the movie’s producers, has been named in the case.

Legal issues are affecting Aamir Khan and his movie Laal Singh Chaddha, which hit theatres on August 11. An accusation of “disrespecting the Indian Army and harming Hindu feelings” has been made against the actor, the movie, and others associated with it. Laal, played by Aamir, works as an Indian Army soldier in the movie, one of several jobs he holds during his life.

On Friday, a Delhi-based attorney complained to Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora, claiming that Laal Singh Chaddha’s representation of the Indian Army had humiliated the armed services. Aamir, one of the movie’s producers, along with Paramount Pictures and director Advait Chandan, were named in the case.

According to a report in ANI, lawyer Vineet Jindal complained to Delhi Police that the film included inappropriate material. He requested the filing of a FIR against the relevant people under sections 153 (wantonly offering provocation with purpose to provoke riot), 153A (promoting hostility between different groups), 298 (wounding the religious sensibilities of any person), and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief).

His complaint read, “In the movie, the makers have depicted that a mentally challenged person was allowed to join Army to fight in the Kargil War. It is a well-known fact that the best army personnel were sent to fight the Kargil war and rigorously trained army personnel fought the war but the movie makers intentionally depicted the said situation to demoralise and defame the Indian army.”

Early estimates say that Laal Singh Chaddha will make between Rs 10.25 crore and Rs 11 crore on its first day in theatres. This is a low start at the box office. The three national chains, PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis, hope to make about Rs 6.25 crore, and the non-national chains will put up another Rs 4.50 crore.

Laal Singh Chaddha is a remake of Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks (1994). Aamir’s past statements regarding India led to demands to boycott the film on social media. According to India Today, Aamir stated, “I’m unhappy that some people assume I don’t like India. Their hearts are deceived.”

