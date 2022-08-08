Aamir Khan calls Thalapathy Vijay ‘family member’

Aamir Khan is currently promoting his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha in India.

Was asked to talk about Thalapathy Vijay and Ajith Kumar.

Aamir Khan is currently visiting the South states to promote his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha, which is also released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and others.

Recently, the actor engaged in press interviews and organised a unique premiere event. Aamir made a few remarks on Thalapathy Vijay and Ajith Kumar during the conversation.

Aamir Khan was asked to say something about the Tamil superstars Vijay and Ajith. When asked about Thalapathy Vijay, Aamir said “Vijay sir is a fantastic actor. When I see him, I get the feeling of a brother; a family member. I get the same feeling with Rajini sir too.”

In addition to hosting a spectacular premiere show, the actor recently engaged in press interviews. Big names like Udhay Stalin, Sivakarthikeyan, Khushbu, and others were present.

Aamir also said nice things about Ajith and his personality. He added, “Ajith has a lot of internal power in him, which is waiting to explode. He has that personality, I feel.”

Udhayanidhi Stalin performs the Laal Singh Chaddha in Tamil language. Additionally, Naga Chaitanya makes his Bollywood debut in the movie and plays an army officer. The Telugu actor also went to Chennai to see Laal Singh Chaddha’s Tamil promos.

Kareena Kapoor plays the female lead in the movie, which is an actual remake of the Forrest Gump classic. Chiranjeevi, who just watched the movie alongside Aamir Khan, Naga Chaitanya, and other notable figures from the industry, is the one who presents Laal Singh Chaddha in Telugu.

Laal Singh Chaddha stars Kareena Kapoor Khan in addition to Aamir and Naga Chaitanya. On August 11th, 2022, the movie will eventually premiere after lengthy delay for a number of reasons.