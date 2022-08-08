Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Aamir Khan calls Thalapathy Vijay ‘family member’

Aamir Khan calls Thalapathy Vijay ‘family member’

Articles
Advertisement
Aamir Khan calls Thalapathy Vijay ‘family member’

Aamir Khan calls Thalapathy Vijay ‘family member’

Advertisement
  • Aamir Khan is currently promoting his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha in India.
  • Was asked to talk about Thalapathy Vijay and Ajith Kumar.

Aamir Khan is currently visiting the South states to promote his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha, which is also released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and others.

Advertisement

Recently, the actor engaged in press interviews and organised a unique premiere event. Aamir made a few remarks on Thalapathy Vijay and Ajith Kumar during the conversation.

Aamir Khan was asked to say something about the Tamil superstars Vijay and Ajith. When asked about Thalapathy Vijay, Aamir said “Vijay sir is a fantastic actor. When I see him, I get the feeling of a brother; a family member. I get the same feeling with Rajini sir too.”

Also Read

Rohit Shetty calls Ranveer Singh “the next superstar”
Rohit Shetty calls Ranveer Singh “the next superstar”

Rohit Shetty is one of the most successful directors of Hindi cinema....

In addition to hosting a spectacular premiere show, the actor recently engaged in press interviews. Big names like Udhay Stalin, Sivakarthikeyan, Khushbu, and others were present.

Aamir also said nice things about Ajith and his personality. He added, “Ajith has a lot of internal power in him, which is waiting to explode. He has that personality, I feel.”

Udhayanidhi Stalin performs the Laal Singh Chaddha in Tamil language. Additionally, Naga Chaitanya makes his Bollywood debut in the movie and plays an army officer. The Telugu actor also went to Chennai to see Laal Singh Chaddha’s Tamil promos.

Advertisement

Also Read

Abhishek Bachchan pokes fun at his, Aishwarya Rai love story
Abhishek Bachchan pokes fun at his, Aishwarya Rai love story

Abhishek Bachchan is accused of taking props from his film sets in...

Kareena Kapoor plays the female lead in the movie, which is an actual remake of the Forrest Gump classic. Chiranjeevi, who just watched the movie alongside Aamir Khan, Naga Chaitanya, and other notable figures from the industry, is the one who presents Laal Singh Chaddha in Telugu.

Laal Singh Chaddha stars Kareena Kapoor Khan in addition to Aamir and Naga Chaitanya. On August 11th, 2022, the movie will eventually premiere after lengthy delay for a number of reasons.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
We want to do Glastonbury, says Duran Duran
We want to do Glastonbury, says Duran Duran
Prince Harry's status as a role model for men all over the world: Expert
Prince Harry's status as a role model for men all over the world: Expert
Ajith Kumar's pictures and videos from vacation go viral
Ajith Kumar's pictures and videos from vacation go viral
'This could be the end of Ant-Man' says Paul Rudd
'This could be the end of Ant-Man' says Paul Rudd
Prince William and Kate Middleton sends message of solidarity to New Zealand
Prince William and Kate Middleton sends message of solidarity to New Zealand
Raven-Symoné wishes to direct a Cheetah Girls reunion movie
Raven-Symoné wishes to direct a Cheetah Girls reunion movie
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story