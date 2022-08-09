Aamir Khan discusses the Laal Singh Chaddha boycott

Laal Singh Chaddha, starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor, is one of the most anticipated movies of 2022. Since the movie was announced, it has been talked about in the business world. The movie is almost ready to be shown in theatres. But even before it comes out, the movie is getting a lot of negative feedback and is being trolled on social media. Boycotting Laal Singh Chaddha is also on the rise.

Aamir Khan talked about the trend of not going to see Laal Singh Chaddha movies. He said, “I’m just going to keep my fingers crossed, pray to God, and believe in my audience.” He also said, “If I hurt someone’s heart with something, I’m sorry.” I understand why some people don’t want to see the movie, but I wish more people would.”

The upcoming movie Laal Singh Chaddha, starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, is set to come out on August 11. Laal Singh Chaddha is the official Hindi version of the movie The Forrest Gump, which starred Tom Hanks. Everyone loved that movie, and now Aamir is all set to bring it to Bollywood. Naga Chaitanya, who is already well-known in the South, will also make his Bollywood debut with this movie. The movie will compete with Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar’s Raksha Bandhan at the box office.