Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Aamir Khan goes into serious Self-Searching mode

Aamir Khan goes into serious Self-Searching mode

Articles
Advertisement
Aamir Khan goes into serious Self-Searching mode

When Aamir Khan opened up on why he gave up alcohol

Advertisement
  • Friends say Aamir Khan is in a state of shock after Laal Singh Chaddha’s flop.
  • The rejection has hit him very hard, says close friend and former wife Kiran Rao.

Aamir Khan is wondering Does our audience deserve a film as exquisitely beautiful as Laal Singh Chaddha?, according to friends,in a state of shock.

Advertisement

The actor has been severely impacted by Laal Singh Chaddha’s colossal flop and the outrage.

Also Read

Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri, Aryan, and AbRam raised the flag at Mannat
Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri, Aryan, and AbRam raised the flag at Mannat

Shah Rukh Khan hoists the flag at his Mumbai bungalow Mannat on...

“Aamir had worked really hard to make the best version of Forrest Gump possible. The rejection has hit him very hard,” says a close friend of Aamir and his former wife Kiran Rao.

It appears that financial compensation will be provided as soon as possible for the country’s many film distributors who suffered significant losses due to Laal Singh Chaddha.

Also Read

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif raise flag on their balcony 
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif raise flag on their balcony 

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif share videos of Indian flag swaying on...

It appears that Aamir, the co-producer, accepted responsibility for the movie’s failure and is working to at least partially make up for the distributors’ significant losses.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story