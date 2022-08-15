Aamir Khan goes into serious Self-Searching mode

Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri, Aryan, and AbRam raised the flag at Mannat
Shah Rukh Khan hoists the flag at his Mumbai bungalow Mannat on...
Aamir Khan is wondering Does our audience deserve a film as exquisitely beautiful as Laal Singh Chaddha?, according to friends,in a state of shock.
The actor has been severely impacted by Laal Singh Chaddha’s colossal flop and the outrage.
“Aamir had worked really hard to make the best version of Forrest Gump possible. The rejection has hit him very hard,” says a close friend of Aamir and his former wife Kiran Rao.
It appears that financial compensation will be provided as soon as possible for the country’s many film distributors who suffered significant losses due to Laal Singh Chaddha.
It appears that Aamir, the co-producer, accepted responsibility for the movie’s failure and is working to at least partially make up for the distributors’ significant losses.
Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.