When Aamir Khan opened up on why he gave up alcohol

Friends say Aamir Khan is in a state of shock after Laal Singh Chaddha’s flop.

The rejection has hit him very hard, says close friend and former wife Kiran Rao.

Aamir Khan is wondering Does our audience deserve a film as exquisitely beautiful as Laal Singh Chaddha?, according to friends,in a state of shock.

The actor has been severely impacted by Laal Singh Chaddha’s colossal flop and the outrage.

“Aamir had worked really hard to make the best version of Forrest Gump possible. The rejection has hit him very hard,” says a close friend of Aamir and his former wife Kiran Rao.

It appears that financial compensation will be provided as soon as possible for the country’s many film distributors who suffered significant losses due to Laal Singh Chaddha.

It appears that Aamir, the co-producer, accepted responsibility for the movie’s failure and is working to at least partially make up for the distributors’ significant losses.