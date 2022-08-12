Laal Singh Chaddha is an Indian remake of Forrest Gump.

Filmmakers screened the film for Aamir and Kareena’s families on Thursday night.

Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya features in the film Laal Singh Chaddha.

On Thursday night, the film’s creators organised a special showing of Laal Singh Chaddha.

It is an Indian remake of Tom Hanks’ 1994 Academy Award-winning film Forrest Gump.

Families of Aamir and Kareena as well as numerous Bollywood celebs attended the viewing.

Among them, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh posed for pictures on the red carpet. Deepika looked lovely in a green pantsuit, while Ranveer sported an all-black ensemble.

Ranveer’s mother Anju Bhavnani, sister Ritika Bhavnani, and father Jagjit Singh Bhavnani were also there for the screening and took pictures with the couple.

Saif Ali Khan appeared with Kareena Kapoor at the occasion, and she looked stunning in a white ethnic costume. Along with the actor’s ex-wife Kiran Rao, Aamir Khan’s children Ira and Junaid Khan attended the event.

Richa Chadha, Kalki Koechlin, Mukesh Chhabra, Boney Kapoor, Ashutosh Gowarikar, Aahana Kumra, Jaaved Jaaferi, Kunal Kapoor, Rohit Saraf, Vijay Varma, and many more celebs also attended the event.

Ranveer Singh posted a photo of himself and Aamir on Instagram after attending the screening, along with a red heart emoji.

Ranveer Singh posted a photo of himself and Aamir on Instagram after attending the screening, along with a red heart emoji.

Advait Chandan is the director of Laal Singh Chaddha, which has been one of Aamir’s most eagerly awaited movies. The actor’s most recent film, Thugs of Hindostan, was out in 2018 and had a poor box office performance.

Aamir and Kareena, who previously collaborated on the films 3 Idiots and Talaash, are reunited in Laal Singh Chaddha, a project that has been in development for 15 years.