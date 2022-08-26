Aamir Khan is gearing up for Mogul after Laal Singh Chaddha

The movie “Laal Singh Chaddha,” starring Aamir Khan, had a poor box office performance.

And it was said that this had an impact on the actor’s other project.

A recent allegation said that the failure of “Laal Singh Chaddha” was the reason why Aamir Khan’s biopic of the late Gulshan Kumar, “Mogul,” was shelved.

To clarify, a source close to the actor said, “The decision of not doing ‘Mogul’ was taken by Aamir Khan 2 years back and it has nothing to do with Laal Singh Chadha. Contrary to the rumors, this is not a recent decision”. Fascinatingly, Akshay Kumar was supposed to portray the title character in “Mogul.” Before Khan became involved with the production. The movie was announced in 2017, however Akshay Kumar allegedly left the production over disputes.

He will reportedly begin production on the Hindi remake of the Spanish film “Campeones” after finishing “Laal Singh Chaddha.” Anushka Sharma will play the major role in this movie. Which is said to be directed by RS Prasanna of “Shubh Mangal Saavdhan” fame.