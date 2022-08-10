Aamir Khan on netizens wanting to boycott ‘Laal Singh Chaddha

Aamir Khan is gearing up for a big screen release after nearly four years.

‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ is an adaptation of the Tom Hanks-starring Hollywood hit “Forrest Gump”.

The film will hit theatres on August 11.

He continues to get criticism from online users. After Aamir Khan’s contentious remark from 2015 about “increasing intolerance in the country” appeared online, people started demanding for a ban on the movie.

The actor recently opened up about the social media trend calling a boycott of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ and said, “Agar maine kisi ka dil dukhaaya hai kisi cheez se toh mujhe us baat ka dukh hai, main kisi ka dil nahi dukhaana chahta hun. Jin jinko film nahi dekhni hai, main us baat ki izzat karunga, aur kya keh sakte hain (If I have hurt someone’s heart with something, I feel sad for that, I don’t want to hurt anyone. Those who don’t wish to see the film, I will respect their decision. What else can I say).”

Previously too, Aamir had urged moviegoers to not ban his film and stated, “I feel sad that some of the people who are saying this, in their heart, they believe that I am someone who doesn’t like India. In their hearts they believe, but it is untrue. It is rather unfortunate that some people feel that way. That’s not the case. Please don’t boycott my film. Please watch my film.”

Advait Chandan’s film “Laal Singh Chaddha” is an adaptation of the Tom Hanks-starring Hollywood hit “Forrest Gump.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Naga Chaitanya will also appear alongside Aamir in this amusing film, which will hit theatres on August 11.