Aamir Khan recalls his bad times, says ‘we were almost homeless’

Aamir Khan comes from a family that has had a long history in Bollywood. His uncle Nasir Hussain produced popular movies like Dil Deke Dekho, Yaadon Ki Baraat, and Aamir’s debut movie Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, while his father Tahir Hussain worked as a producer. But Aamir insists that he didn’t have a comfortable upbringing because his family wasn’t wealthy, in large part because his father lost a lot of money.

His father Hussain started acting in the 1960s, appearing in movies like Pyar Ka Mausam and Jab Pyar Kisise Hota Hai. But he began his career as a producer by the decade’s conclusion. He made a number of movies during the following two decades, including Caravan, Anamika, and Tum Mere Ho. But aside from his early flicks, the majority did not perform well at the box office.

YouTuber Prajakta Koli, also known as MostlySane, spoke with Aamir said, “A lot of people say you are from the film industry because my father was a producer. Everyone assumes that when you are a film producer’s son, you are rich. My father was not a good businessman. He always lost money. He made successful films but did not make money. We were always in debt for some reason.”

“He had taken a lot of loans and at that time the rate of interest was 36 percent and there was a point of time that we were almost going to be homeless. Financially we were not well off but otherwise, we had a happy childhood. We’ve been through rough times, my father has struggled a lot. We haven’t been financially secure but we had a good childhood,” he recalled.

Aamir had just broken down in tears while discussing how he and his siblings frequently did not have money for school fees, forcing them to endure humiliation in the school assembly. They were speaking with the Humans of Bombay’s Facebook page at the time. When their names were announced during the school assembly in front of the entire school, he had added, “Our names would frequently appear on the list of pupils who haven’t paid the fees and it was embarrassing.”

On the work front, Aamir is currently promoting his upcoming film “Laal Singh Chaddha,” which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan.