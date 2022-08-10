Aamir Khan proposes adjustments he’d make in Lagaan

Laal Singh Chaddha, starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor, is about to be released in theatres

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s laal singh chaddha is about to be released in theatres. Bollywood stars are promoting their movie through video series. Aamir filmed ‘Best Interview Ever’ to promote Laal Singh Chaddha. Mr Perfectionist recounts his job and life in the video. The actor also discussed what he would alter if he were to redo 2001’s Lagaan.

Ashutosh must not shave Bhuvan’s character.

Aamir was asked how he would recreate Lagaan today, and he said, “I would demand to Ashutosh that Bhuvan not shave.” During shooting, he informed the director that Bhuvan couldn’t be clean-shaven since the area had no water. Dangal actor: “This man has a hidden water source.” Ashutosh Gowarikar loved him with that appearance, which made no sense to him.

Ashutosh Gowarikar’s ‘Lagaan’ won critical and commercial praise at the 74th Academy Awards. Mother India (1957) and Salaam Bombay were also nominated (1988). Lagaan is set in 1893 under India’s colonial British Raj. Bhuvan (Aamir), a peasant from Champaner, Gujarat, is challenged to a game of cricket by an arrogant British officer (Paul Blackthorne) to escape paying taxes (lagaan).

Advait Chandan directs Aamir’s forthcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha, which Eric Roth and Atul Kulkarni wrote. Aamir Khan and Advait Chandan reteamed for ‘Laal Singh Chadda’ after ‘Secret Superstar’ Official Hindi remake of Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump, produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Viacom18 Studios, and Paramount Pictures.

