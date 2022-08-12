Aamir Khan-starring movie falls by 35% to about Rs 7 crore

Laal Singh Chaddha’s sales have dropped by 65% in a non-national chain like Rajhans,

Laal Singh Chaddha, starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor and directed by Advait Chandan, dropped by about 35% on Friday, which was more than expected. Early estimates show that Laal Singh Chaddha has made between Rs 7 and Rs 7.75 crore, bringing the total for the two days to Rs 19 crore.

There is a drop everywhere. The national multiplex chains have seen a drop of about 30%, and the mass centres have seen a drop of up to 50%.

Laal Singh Chaddha’s sales have dropped by 65% in a non-national chain like Rajhans, which is not a good sign for this social drama. After getting off to a bad start, it was important for Laal Singh Chaddha to show a drop of less than 15%. However, with a drop of 35%, the road ahead will be hard. This Aamir Khan movie has high costs, and everyone who has a stake in it will lose money.

Like most movies that play in multiplexes, the box office will go up on Saturday, and then it will go up again on Sunday. But it’s too late to win now, so the goal will be to keep losing as little as possible in the future. Laal Singh Chaddha hopes to make around Rs 30 crore in the first three days, and around Rs 55 crore in the first five days.

If there hadn’t been a conflict, the collections might have been 7–10% better, but that doesn’t mean much in the big picture because the result would have been the same.

People have given different reasons for the slow start and the drop in sales, but there is a simple explanation for the numbers: the trailer wasn’t interesting and the audience didn’t like the movie. Holidays might make a movie make more money over its lifetime, but a lifetime of less than 100 crore seems possible right now.

