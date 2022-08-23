Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Aamir Khan will travel to US for a two-month vacation

Aamir Khan will travel to US for a two-month vacation

Articles
Advertisement
Aamir Khan will travel to US for a two-month vacation

Aamir Khan will travel to US for a two-month vacation

Advertisement
  • Aamir Khan is taking a two-month trip to the US now that ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ is over.
  • He will use the time to negotiate international release plans for the ‘Forrest Gump’ adaptation.
  • The film may be an adaptation of a 2018 Spanish film called ‘Campeones’.
Advertisement

Aamir Khan, who gave three years to Advait Chandan’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, has chalked out a two-month excursion to the US now that the film is behind him.

As per a report in a news gateway, the two-month escape will be a margin time of sorts for the entertainer before he starts off his next project.

The crowd’s reaction to ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ has purportedly been disastrous for Aamir. Notwithstanding, the entertainer has taken it in his step.

The entertainer currently needs to use the following couple of weeks to arrange worldwide area discharge plans for the ‘Forrest Gump’ transformation, while additionally partaking in the much-merited break.

ETimes has proactively detailed that Aamir’s next movie will be a games show, to be coordinated by RS Prasanna, who has recently made Shubh Mangal Saavdhan.

The film might be a variation of a 2018 Spanish film called ‘Campeones’, deciphered as Champions.

Advertisement

The first Spanish film is a parody show with an account of a boozer ball mentor who is doled out to make a group of far-fetched champions.

Campeones was Spain’s true passage to the Oscars that year and it was likewise the country’s most elevated netting film for 2018.
‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ additionally featured Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya in key jobs.

Also Read

Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan film filed for ban in West Bengal
Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan film filed for ban in West Bengal

#BoycottLaalSinghChaddha was trending on Twitter. A PIL (Public Interest Litigation) has been...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story