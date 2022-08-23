Aamir Khan will travel to US for a two-month vacation

Aamir Khan is taking a two-month trip to the US now that ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ is over.

He will use the time to negotiate international release plans for the ‘Forrest Gump’ adaptation.

The film may be an adaptation of a 2018 Spanish film called ‘Campeones’.

Aamir Khan, who gave three years to Advait Chandan’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, has chalked out a two-month excursion to the US now that the film is behind him.

As per a report in a news gateway, the two-month escape will be a margin time of sorts for the entertainer before he starts off his next project.

The crowd’s reaction to ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ has purportedly been disastrous for Aamir. Notwithstanding, the entertainer has taken it in his step.

The entertainer currently needs to use the following couple of weeks to arrange worldwide area discharge plans for the ‘Forrest Gump’ transformation, while additionally partaking in the much-merited break.

ETimes has proactively detailed that Aamir’s next movie will be a games show, to be coordinated by RS Prasanna, who has recently made Shubh Mangal Saavdhan.

The film might be a variation of a 2018 Spanish film called ‘Campeones’, deciphered as Champions.

The first Spanish film is a parody show with an account of a boozer ball mentor who is doled out to make a group of far-fetched champions.

Campeones was Spain’s true passage to the Oscars that year and it was likewise the country’s most elevated netting film for 2018.

‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ additionally featured Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya in key jobs.

