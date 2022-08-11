Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha set to be released in Pakistan

Laal Singh Chaddha is Aamir Khan’s first film in four years.

Three years have passed since Pakistan forbade the showing of Indian movies in its theatres.

Scenes from the Kargil war are apparently included in the latest instalment.

due to hostilities between the two sides over the disputed Kashmir region.

In the meantime, speculations regarding Laal Singh Chaddha’s potential release in Pakistan were rampant.

According to reports in the local media, Paramount Pictures is handling the movie’s international distribution, while Cinepax Media Group will import it into Pakistan.

A top Cinepax official told a Pakistani media that the company has submitted an application for a No Objection Certificate with the Information Ministry and that, if approved, the movie will be released.

Both the Central Board of Film Certification and the Sindh Board of Film Certification, in the meantime, denied that such a development had occurred in the South Asian nation.

According to a Federal Information and Broadcast Ministry official, Aamir Khan’s film is an Indian production, and in accordance with our policy, the Ministry did not give any NOC for its release in Pakistan. This clarifies that no Indian films would be released in the nation.

In light of the current standoff between Pakistan and India and the fact that the movie likewise features a fight between arch-rivals, the chances are also limited. Scenes from the Kargil war, the last significant military conflict between Pakistan and India, are apparently included in Aamir’s first film in four years.