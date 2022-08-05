Aanand L Rai is working on love story after Raksha Bandhan

Aanand L Rai is all set to present his most heart-warming story, Raksha Bandhan.

The director insists that it’s a layered film that speaks about multiple facets.

Aanand L Rai is good to go to introduce his most inspiring story, Raksha Bandhan with Akshay Kumar, to the crowd from August 11.

Advertisement

The chief demands that a layered film talks about various features. In any case, does it incorporate an answer for the issue of endowment passing? “For me, it was not about giving a solution. It was about finding solution together.

I don’t know more than my audience and we would know together as the film releases. I am not solving an issue, I am sailing through that issue along with my audience. I am not preaching, I am learning. As a maker, I don’t believe in knowing more than my audience. May be, I spent more time thinking about the story, but that’s all,” he replies.

The chief would rather not be caught in a specific zone and keep on investigating new stories. “For me, Raksha Bandhan is very different from all the films I have made so far. It’s the expression of emotions and I keep working on newer stories. Right now, I want to explore these emotions and human relations, but slightly in the action space,” he concedes. So is an activity film really taking shape for Aanand L Rai?

He grins, “I need to fix things such that you can trust it. I will buckle down on the content till I get that right. Allow me a year or so and I could possibly show you an activity romantic tale. In my mind, it’s anything but an alternate film. I believe, I can get it done.” The chief further adds, “I have been making such films all my life. Yes, action was missing from my stories and I will add that.”

At long last, would he say he is hoping to take the Tanu Weds Manu and Shubh Mangal Savadhan establishment ahead? Aanand L Rai closes down, “We keep on searching, and keep on working on the ideas. The day we have a great idea or a great script is when we will think of the franchise. Otherwise, we are fine.”

Also Read Aamir Khan receives positive feedback from SGPC community Laal Singh Chaddha makers screened the film for the Sikh community. Aamir...

Advertisement