Aanand L Rai is working on love story after Raksha Bandhan

  • Aanand L Rai is all set to present his most heart-warming story, Raksha Bandhan.
  • The director insists that it’s a layered film that speaks about multiple facets.

Aanand L Rai is good to go to introduce his most inspiring story, Raksha Bandhan with Akshay Kumar, to the crowd from August 11.

The chief demands that a layered film talks about various features. In any case, does it incorporate an answer for the issue of endowment passing?  “For me, it was not about giving a solution. It was about finding solution together.

I don’t know more than my audience and we would know together as the film releases. I am not solving an issue, I am sailing through that issue along with my audience. I am not preaching, I am learning. As a maker, I don’t believe in knowing more than my audience. May be, I spent more time thinking about the story, but that’s all,” he replies.

The chief would rather not be caught in a specific zone and keep on investigating new stories. “For me, Raksha Bandhan is very different from all the films I have made so far. It’s the expression of emotions and I keep working on newer stories. Right now, I want to explore these emotions and human relations, but slightly in the action space,”  he concedes. So is an activity film really taking shape for Aanand L Rai?

He grins, “I need to fix things such that you can trust it. I will buckle down on the content till I get that right. Allow me a year or so and I could possibly show you an activity romantic tale. In my mind, it’s anything but an alternate film. I believe, I can get it done.” The chief further adds, “I have been making such films all my life. Yes, action was missing from my stories and I will add that.”

At long last, would he say he is hoping to take the Tanu Weds Manu and Shubh Mangal Savadhan establishment ahead? Aanand L Rai closes down, “We keep on searching, and keep on working on the ideas. The day we have a great idea or a great script is when we will think of the franchise. Otherwise, we are fine.”

