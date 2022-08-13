Aanand L. Rai on Raksha Bandhan’s regressive reputation

Raksha Bandhan opened on August 11 to lukewarm reviews.

Raksha Bandhan opened on August 11 to lukewarm reviews. The film clashed with Laal Singh Chaddha, reducing its single-screen possibilities. Akshay Kumar’s performance was praised, however the script was criticised. The film is popular because it’s relatable to many people.

Aanand L Rai and Bhumi Pednekar discussed their film with News18. Aanand L. Rai stated of the clash, “This is a producer’s or studio’s problem, not the audience’s.” Aamir sir, a brilliant actor, is releasing a film. The conflict is unfortunate.

I hope both movies are successful. Both films should be well-received.” Bhumi Pednekar remarked, “I can’t speak on the technicalities or financial side of things; I’ll answer as a fan.” Love Aamir Khan’s movies. It’s a lucky day for audiences because we have two great movies to watch. No conflict! It’s Raksha Bandhan, a festival, so I’m sure people will watch everything. Both films and humans need happiness and positivism.”

Atrangi Re’s director said, “You can’t ignore this.” We’re advanced in many areas, I know. You can’t close your eyes since there’s too much to do. Silence won’t help. I can’t make articles or documentaries as a creator. My sole outlet is film.

If this seems retrograde, it’s time to fix our culture. Can I really say we’re the best? Trying hard. We (the actors and director) wanted to emphasise on the regressive aspects of Raksha Bandhan. Let’s face it, don’t ignore it. Next time I make a film, there won’t be any regression.”

