Aanand L. Rai on Raksha Bandhan’s regressive reputation

Akshay Kumar will play Jagdishwar Mishra again in Jolly LLB 3
Akshay Kumar will play a lawyer in Jolly LLB 3, insiders say....
Raksha Bandhan opened on August 11 to lukewarm reviews. The film clashed with Laal Singh Chaddha, reducing its single-screen possibilities. Akshay Kumar’s performance was praised, however the script was criticised. The film is popular because it’s relatable to many people.
Aanand L Rai and Bhumi Pednekar discussed their film with News18. Aanand L. Rai stated of the clash, “This is a producer’s or studio’s problem, not the audience’s.” Aamir sir, a brilliant actor, is releasing a film. The conflict is unfortunate.
I hope both movies are successful. Both films should be well-received.” Bhumi Pednekar remarked, “I can’t speak on the technicalities or financial side of things; I’ll answer as a fan.” Love Aamir Khan’s movies. It’s a lucky day for audiences because we have two great movies to watch. No conflict! It’s Raksha Bandhan, a festival, so I’m sure people will watch everything. Both films and humans need happiness and positivism.”
Atrangi Re’s director said, “You can’t ignore this.” We’re advanced in many areas, I know. You can’t close your eyes since there’s too much to do. Silence won’t help. I can’t make articles or documentaries as a creator. My sole outlet is film.
If this seems retrograde, it’s time to fix our culture. Can I really say we’re the best? Trying hard. We (the actors and director) wanted to emphasise on the regressive aspects of Raksha Bandhan. Let’s face it, don’t ignore it. Next time I make a film, there won’t be any regression.”
