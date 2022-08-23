A$AP Rocky seems in good spirits as he walks in NYC streets

The Praise the Lord rapper was seen headed to a late-night recording session.

A$AP Rocky was in good spirits as he entered New York City after pleading not guilty to criminal assault with firearm charges in Los Angeles earlier this month.

On Monday, the Praise the Lord rapper, who welcomed a child with his girlfriend Rihanna earlier this year, was seen headed to a late-night recording session while wearing a pink sweatshirt and jungle camouflage leggings.

While walking on a sidewalk, A$AP Rocky wore a red cap, silver chain, and watch and spoke on his cell phone.

Last Monday, the rapper pleaded not guilty to charges arising from an altercation in Hollywood in 2021.

During a dispute in November 2021 in Hollywood, he was accused by prosecutors of drawing a firearm and firing twice at a former buddy.

He was summoned to appear in court on November 2 after pleading not guilty to two counts of assault with a semiautomatic pistol.

