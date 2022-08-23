Advertisement
Aayush Sharma announces his next film and shares first look

Articles
  • The actor revealed on Tuesday that production on his upcoming feature film had begun.
  • Sharma announced the 2023 release date for the untitled project in an Instagram post.
  • Where he also revealed his first image from the movie.
The actor Aayush Sharma revealed on Tuesday that production on his upcoming feature film had begun. Sharma announced the 2023 release date for the untitled project in an Instagram post. Where he also revealed his first image from the movie.

“Iss film mai guitar bhi bajega aur rubber band bhi.. aur agar main saari details Abhi bata doonga toh Mazza bhi kirkara ho jayega. Bas yeh bolna tha, milenge 2023 mai. (You will hear a guitar as well as a rubber band in this film… If I provide all the details now, it will ruin all the fun. Just want to say we will meet in 2023)” Sharma wrote in the caption.

The official title of the movie and its director have not yet been revealed. The actor made his screen debut in “Loveyatri” in 2018 and then co-starred with his brother-in-law, Salman Khan, in “Antim: The Final Truth.”

Khan’s upcoming film, apparently titled “Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali,” will be Sharma’s next appearance. RB PTI RB

