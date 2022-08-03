Abdu Rozik, world’s smallest singer is casted in Salman Khan film

Abdu Rozik is a Dubai-based web sensation from Tajikistan.

Abdu Rozik, a Dubai-based web sensation from Tajikistan, stands a little more than three feet. He has gotten a “key job” with Salman Khan in Farhad Samji’s impending film ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’, which is probably going to be renamed as ‘Bhaijaan’.

The activity parody is booked to stir things up around town one year from now.

Indeed, even the things that you haven’t envisioned in that frame of mind of your fantasies occur. Such is reality and exactly the same thing has occurred with Abdu Rozik, the world’s littlest vocalist who has a job in an Indian film highlighting Bollywood’s greatest stars like Salman Khan.

I am so happy and excited to be making my Bollywood debut with Salman Khan. Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine that one day I would do a movie with such a huge star. I will work hard to prove that the faith reposed in me is not misplaced," a Dubai-based distribution cited Rozik, 17, as saying.

“I am so happy and excited to be making my Bollywood debut with Salman Khan. I will work hard to prove that the faith reposed in me is not misplaced.”

‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ started shooting on Salman’s homestead on the edges of Mumbai in June however its title was changed to ‘Bhaijaan’to cause it to show up as a side project of the entertainer’s 2018 raving success ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’.

Prior, Rozik was seen acting close by Salman Khan like well as delivering the famous ‘Dil Diwana Bin Sajna Ke Mane Na’ number from the 1989 blockbuster ‘Maine Pyaar Kiya’ that launch the entertainer to moment fame.

Another video shows Rozik and Salman murmuring ‘Daddy Kehte Hain Bada Naam Karega’ from Aamir Khan’s sentiment melodic ‘Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak’.

Rozik, who got the UAE Golden Visa last August, was naturally introduced to an unfortunate group of landscapers in the Bangkent district of Tajikistan. He experienced rickets — a skeletal issue that stunts development among youngsters. As a youngster, he would get by singing tunes at a nearby market, frequently procuring under Dh2 per day.

Today, Rozik is an easily recognized name in Central Asia, with a great many devotees on Instagram and TikTok. As of late he has teamed up with any semblance of Grammy victor AR Rahman and top lyricist maker RedOne — known for his hits with worldwide pop symbols like Jennifer Lopez, Nicki Minaj and Enrique Iglesias. He was as of late granted the Celebrity Influencer of the Year grant.