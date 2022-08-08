Abhishek Bachchan pokes fun at his, Aishwarya Rai love story

Abhishek Bachchan is accused of taking props from his film sets in the courtroom comedy show.

The show’s host Riteish Deshmukh addressed the same in the trailer

Also poked fun at his love story with Aishwarya Rai.

Abhishek Bachchan has been accused of taking props from his film sets in the courtroom comedy show, Case Toh Banta Hai. During his defense, he poked fun at his love story with Aishwarya Rai.

The show’s host Riteish Deshmukh addressed the same in the trailer. “Sets se kaafi saare props chura lete hai (He has been accused of stealing numerous props from the sets of his movie),” Riteish noted. “Guru ke sets pe unhone… (On the sets of Guru, he…)” Riteish continued when the trailer cuts into Jr Bachchan joking, “Heroine ko chura liya (Stole the heroine),” referring to his wife, Aishwarya Bachchan.

The teaser also included snippets from episodes featuring Vicky Kaushal, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, and Ananya Kapoor in addition to the joke about Abhishek and Aishwarya’s wedding.

The famous “Thappad se darr nahi lagta” words from Dabangg were also parodied in the teaser by a comic, who was playfully slapped by Sonakshi in response.

For those who are unfamiliar, Riteish Deshmukh, Varun Sharma, and Kusha Kapila play the main characters in the courtroom comedy series Case Toh Banta Hai. The celebrities who travelled to the exhibition would encounter and respond to some quite peculiar charges.

Riteish portrays “janta ka lawyer” (the public’s lawyer), and Varun also serves as “Bollywood insaaf specialist” (the specialist in Bollywood justice). Kusha Kapila, a social media celebrity and Masaba Masaba actor, is portrayed as “the fiesty judge” who renders the decision following arguments from the attorneys. Gopal Dutt, Paritosh Tripathi, Monica Murthy, Sanket Bhosle, Sugandha Mishra, and Siddharth Sagar are also featured in the comedy programme.

The show announced in July that numerous celebrities, including Badshah, Sara Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Rohit Shetty, Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Karan Johar, would be appearing on it.