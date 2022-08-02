Actor Haris Waheed reveals that he went to jail

Advertisement
  • Haris Waheed is an actor with NAPA training who has also performed on stage.
  • The way he imagines and executes each character makes them incredibly convincing.
  • He achieved his best throughout his time in Sammi, which is also a memorable part of his career.
Actors will do anything to appear sincere in their roles. Due to their method acting style and ability to bring anything to life, many performers who we are familiar with have made it big in the acting world.

An actor with NAPA training who has also performed on stage is Haris Waheed. He has been a member of the drama industry for a while, and the way he imagines and then executes each character makes them all incredibly convincing. He achieved his best throughout his time in Sammi, which is also a memorable part of his career.

Haris’s persona in Sammi ends up in jail. As a result, part of the equipment was late when the team travelled to an actual jail to shoot the scene. Haris took advantage of the chance and entered a genuine jail cell filled with inmates to get a feel for the situation.

According to the actor, he did it for personal knowledge. Haris talked to the inmates there and created a concept of what it’s like to be locked up.

 

