Momina Iqbal reveals she faced problem in showbiz

Momina Iqbal is a promising and beautiful actress in the showbiz industry.

She debuted in fashion at 19 and worked in many ads.

Momina’s co-actors wouldn’t want to be in a scene with her or hold her hand since they’d look tan on-screen.

Advertisement

Newcomer Momina Iqbal is a promising and beautiful actress in the showbiz industry. She debuted in fashion at 19 and worked many ads. She was the face of huge apparel brands and appeared on billboards across Pakistan. Her first drama’s OST was a smash.

Momina hasn’t looked back since, even in little roles like Ehd e Wafa and Khuda Aur Mohabbat season 3. People adore her look, track, and performance in Mere Humnasheen.

In a recent interview, Momina disclosed numerous personal details about her showbiz career and the problems she faced while working with co-actors.

Momina said her features and skin caused co-actresses problems when she first began out. Her co-actors wouldn’t want to be in a scene with her or hold her hand since they’d look tan on-screen. Momina’s revelation hurt on-screen chemistry.

Advertisement

Also Read Momina Iqbal shares adorable pictures with beautiful sister Momina Iqbal is a Pakistani television actress. She shares adorable pictures with...