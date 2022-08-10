Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Actress Nicola Peltz’s posts reveal her rift with Victoria Beckham

Actress Nicola Peltz’s posts reveal her rift with Victoria Beckham

Articles
Advertisement
Actress Nicola Peltz’s posts reveal her rift with Victoria Beckham

Actress Nicola Peltz’s posts reveal her rift with Victoria Beckham

Advertisement
  • Actress Nicola Peltz’s posts reveal her rift with Victoria Beckham.
  • Victoria and Nicola don’t get along.
  • Bates Motel actress married Posh Spice’s eldest son.
Advertisement

Actress Nicola Peltz’s posts reveal her rift with Victoria Beckham. According to actress Nicola’s social media posts, she and her mother-in-law Victoria Beckham are at odds.

Recent rumours have started to circulate. Victoria and Nicola don’t get along, and the rumour was strengthened by the latter’s recent tearful tweet about how her “heart is hurt.”

The 27-year-old wife of Brooklyn Beckham posted an emotional photo of herself sobbing and then thanked her father for “having my back” amid rumours of an ongoing argument with her mother-in-law.

A day after publishing the vulnerable message, she thanked her father Nelson and her followers on Instagram for their support.

At her family’s Florida estate, the Bates Motel actress married Posh Spice’s eldest son, Brooklyn, in April.

This Monday, the newlywed shared a picture of herself cuddling her father on Instagram Stories with the caption: “I appreciate you always having my back. Dad, you are immensely loved by me.”

Advertisement

She had previously posted a lengthy message in which she discussed her family and how they had advised her to not allow other people to pull her down.

Also Read

Nicola Peltz’s father arrives to save her amid a feud with Victoria Beckham
Nicola Peltz’s father arrives to save her amid a feud with Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham and her new daughter-in-law, Nicola Peltz, have a full-fledged cold...

Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story