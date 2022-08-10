Actress Nicola Peltz’s posts reveal her rift with Victoria Beckham.

Actress Nicola Peltz’s posts reveal her rift with Victoria Beckham. According to actress Nicola’s social media posts, she and her mother-in-law Victoria Beckham are at odds.

Recent rumours have started to circulate. Victoria and Nicola don’t get along, and the rumour was strengthened by the latter’s recent tearful tweet about how her “heart is hurt.”

The 27-year-old wife of Brooklyn Beckham posted an emotional photo of herself sobbing and then thanked her father for “having my back” amid rumours of an ongoing argument with her mother-in-law.

A day after publishing the vulnerable message, she thanked her father Nelson and her followers on Instagram for their support.

At her family’s Florida estate, the Bates Motel actress married Posh Spice’s eldest son, Brooklyn, in April.

This Monday, the newlywed shared a picture of herself cuddling her father on Instagram Stories with the caption: “I appreciate you always having my back. Dad, you are immensely loved by me.”

She had previously posted a lengthy message in which she discussed her family and how they had advised her to not allow other people to pull her down.