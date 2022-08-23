Adam Peaty announces separation with Eiri Munroe

Adam Peaty and Eiri Munroe have separated after three years together.

Adam Peaty has announced that he and Eiri Munroe have separated, as the Strictly curse has struck again.

The Olympic swimmer, who participated in the BBC1 dance show the previous year, announced the news on Instagram this evening.

Adam, 27, informed his 609k Instagram followers: “Eiri and I have chosen to part ways.

“We have enjoyed a wonderful three years together, 2 of those with our gorgeous son George.

“Our priority has always been to provide the happiest and healthiest home environment for him, and right now that means ending our romantic relationship.

“I could not ask for a greater mother for George and I am so grateful to Eiri for her amazing support over the last three years.

“Eiri and George, I’m sorry for letting you down.

“My only interest is for the well-being of our family at this difficult time so I ask that our privacy is respected and I won’t be saying anything further.”

Adam, who won two gold and one silver at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, was one of the celebrities that competed in Strictly last year.

He was partnered with Kayta Jones, who contracted the curse after kissing comedian Sean Walsh in 2018.

Adam and Katya’s blazing chemistry has elicited much discussion amongst their admirers.

During the first few weeks of the competition, people were horrified when Adam appeared to “try to kiss” Katya during their passionate Argentine Tango.

It occurred just hours after Eiri posted a mirror selfie of her toned stomach with the comment “not worried.”

The mother of one later posted a TikTok video of herself appearing to cry in response to the near kiss, with the description “watching your boyfriend almost kiss another woman live on television.”

Adam and Eiri moved from strength to strength, even enjoying a luxurious trip to Dubai with their kid in December of last year.

The couple met on Tinder during their time at Loughborough University.

Adam practised swimming while Eiri studied fine painting.

In January 2020, they made their Instagram account public, and after the first national lockdown, it was disclosed that they were expecting their first child.

The world welcomed George-Anderson on September 11, 2020.

