Aditya Chopra welcome to attend DDLJ’s Broadway performance

Aditya Chopra’s Come Fall In Love set to open at The Old Globe, San Diego on September 14.

‘It is about the celebration of love and how it can unify people, cultures and break down all barriers’, says Aditya.

Aditya Chopra talks about his expectation to ‘introduce a dream of different societies meeting up in a story that celebrates love’.

In a proclamation that peruses like a solicitation to the world to watch Come Fall In Love (CFIL), maker and chief Aditya says, “I first conceived the story of DDLJ (even before it was called DDLJ) as a Hollywood love story of a white American man and an Indian woman.

My main motivation at that time was to present Indian culture and values to a global audience. Years later, as I reimagine the story as a Broadway musical, my mainstay is still the same, showcasing Indian culture to a world audience.

And the most powerful way to depict a country’s culture and values is to see it from the perspective of someone who does not belong to the same culture.

That is the starting point of Come Fall In Love, the story of Indian Simran, her culture and heritage through the eyes of American Roger.”

He says CFIL focussed on Simran being the focal point of the story and what she means for Roger. According to he, “Come Fall In Love is the story of Simran, an Indian American. She is at the centre of the musical’s story, as she struggles to balance her love for Indian tradition and her family with her love for Roger.

He is a white American man who falls madly in love with Simran and then falls in love with her culture and her country. He aspires towards India and finds a new version of himself in India’s energy, values and way of life.”

Aditya is certain that he won’t immediate the famous Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ), likewise coordinated by him, on Broadway and what invigorated him the most was the manner by which it tends to be adjusted to the present chance to send a more profound message to crowds.

According to he, “I’m not directing DDLJ for Broadway. I’m adapting it as Come Fall In Love to tell the story of how powerful love is in unifying cultures, especially today. In 2022, the notion that DDLJ could be adapted to present a vision of diverse cultures coming together in a story that celebrates love and the power it has to unify everyone, moves me greatly.”

Come Fall In Love has numerous firsts for India and Indians. Interestingly, an Indian chief, Aditya Chopra, debuts on Broadway. It is likewise the main Bollywood melodic set to be on Broadway.

It has Vishal and Sheykhar appearing too as authors. Shruti Merchant will do her most memorable Broadway melodic as Associate Choreographer.

The show champions variety and each division from cast to specialists is a wonderful intersection of East and West as Indian and South Asian portrayal is at the core of this show.

