Aditya Pancholi moves HC seeking to quash rape case against him

Actor Aditya Pancholi has petitioned the Bombay High Court to dismiss an allegation that he raped a prominent actress in 2019.

In his plea, Pancholi said that although the police have not yet issued a charge sheet or a closure report.

The FIR was registered at the suburban Versova police station in June 2019.

Advertisement

Actor Aditya Pancholi has petitioned the Bombay High Court to dismiss an allegation that he raped a prominent actress in 2019. In his plea, Pancholi said that although the police have not yet issued a charge sheet or a closure report. The FIR was registered at the suburban Versova police station in June 2019.

Also Read Yash wants to work with ‘wonderful actor’ Nawazuddin Siddiqui Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has received admiration from "KGF" star Yash, who also...

His attorney, Abhinav Chandrachud, contended on Tuesday before a division bench of Justices N M Jamdar and N R Borkar that the absence of a charge sheet shows that the inquiry has not advanced.In addition to asking for the FIR to be revoked, Pancholi also requested a directive instructing the police to update him on the status of the case investigation.

After a brief hearing, the high court sent a notice to the police and the female complainant and scheduled a follow-up hearing for September 19.

The police were ordered by the court to tell the next hearing date about the status of the case’s investigation.

Advertisement

Also Read Nawazuddin Siddiqui is currently filming Afwaah, his upcoming film, in Rajasthan Nawazuddin Siddiqui's fame and an exceptional filmography have led to a busy...

Chandrachud claimed that because Pancholi is living with the stigma of being an accused rapist, the matter has been pending since 2019 and hangs over her head like a sword.

In her allegation, the woman claimed that Pancholi had drugged and assaulted her while she was just starting out in Bollywood. She said that in addition to physically assaulting her, Pancholi also attacked her sister.