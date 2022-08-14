Advice from Prince William to Deborah James’ children

Prince William reportedly gave his children some “strong advise.”

The future king “felt like a friend” when he visited Sebastien Bowen’s wife.

The future king also showed kindness to their young children.

Advertisement

Prince William reportedly gave his children some “strong advise” before the star’s terrible passing, according to Dame Deborah James’ widow.

The future king “felt like a friend” when he visited Sebastien Bowen’s wife and their family earlier this year, according to Sebastien Bowen, who shares two children with the late campaigner.

The future king also showed kindness to their young children as they prepared to say goodbye to their mother.

He describes how Prince William had “similar anguish” after losing his mother, Princess Diana, in August 1997, and how he had to “manically tidy” in preparation for the royal’s May visit to his house.

In a statement released on June 28, Sebastien and Deborah’s loved ones broke the terrible news that Deborah had passed away at the age of 40 after a five-year struggle with stage four colon cancer.

Deborah received a damehood from Prince William while getting end-of-life care at home and, courtesy to her final fundraising campaign, the Bowelbabe Fund, raised over £7 million for charity before passing away suddenly last month.

Advertisement

Prince William “felt like a friend, but he was the future king,” according to Sebastien, who recalled the royal visit. Prince William was also “very comfortable” as he spoke with his late wife over a glass of Champagne, Sebastien said.

In a recent interview with The Times, he claims that Deborah had glasses of sherry, wine, and champagne in front of her.

She had been prohibited from drinking for months, and William’s initial comment to her was, “I’m delighted to see you are triple parked.”

Then, as they prepared to spend their last few weeks with their cherished mother, Hugo, 14, and Eloise, 12, Prince William gave them “strong advise.”

Also Read Dame Deborah James’ funeral takes place, family say goodbyes to star Dame Deborah James' funeral takes place, family say goodbyes to star. Deborah's...