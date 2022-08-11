Aespa smashes record sales with their album ‘Girls’.

Aespa smashes record sales with their album ‘Girls.’ Aespa’s latest endeavour is creating waves! Their album Girls sold 1,645,255 copies overall in July, according to Circle Chart.

According to reports, the band’s album Girls is the second extended play by the South Korean girl group Aespa. It was first made available on July 8, 2022, via SM Entertainment and Warner Records.

Prior to this, Girls made history when it sold 1 million copies in its first week of release, becoming the first K-Pop girl group album to do so.

According to the Circle Chart count, Aespa’s Girls has officially sold 1,645,255 copies, making it the most successful K-Pop girl group album in history.

With 1,506,730 copies sold, BLACKPINK’s “The Album” previously held the record

South Korean female group Aespa was created by SM Entertainment. Four people make up the group: Karina, Giselle, Winter, and Ningning.

