After Diana’s accident, Princes Harry and William were kept in dark

Prince Harry and Prince William were allegedly kept in the dark following the terrible passing of their mother Princess Diana in a automobile accident in Paris.

In a recent episode of the Royally Us podcast, Lord John Stevens reportedly spoke honestly about the extremely emotional time, according to sources.

Stevens stated, “They didn’t know the details of their mother’s death, including when she died… what did she say” etc.

Advertisement

According to new reports by the case’s chief investigator, Prince Harry and Prince William were allegedly kept in the dark following the terrible passing of their mother Princess Diana in a automobile accident in Paris.

In a recent episode of the Royally Us podcast, Lord John Stevens reportedly spoke honestly about the extremely emotional time, according to sources.

Stevens revealed that the investigation team withheld information regarding Diana’s passing and the circumstances of the accident from William and Harry, who were 15 and 12 years old, until the report was prepared for publication.

Stevens stated, “They didn’t know the details of their mother’s death, including when she died… what did she say” etc.

The day before the report was published, I believe… You know, I asked, “Do you want to see us?” Along with two other participants in the study. We were planning to meet them at Kensington Palace, but they declined, saying that they just wanted to see me.

Stevens continued, “So, I went in there and we had, it was over an hour, I can’t remember exactly how long, an hour, an hour and a half, and I presented what the conclusions were for about ten to fifteen minutes. The remainder of the time was spent with them answering questions.

Advertisement

When Diana, 36, passed unexpectedly on August 31, 1997, Prince William and Prince Harry, who had just entered their teens, were reportedly heartbroken and forced to follow their mother’s coffin.

Also Read Lady Diana ‘predicted’ her fatal car accident years before her death Princess Diana reportedly predicted she would die in a fiery car crash....