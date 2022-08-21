After Shehzada’s climax scene, Kartik Aaryan slept for ten hours

Kartik Aaryan is currently one of the top-most actors in Bollywood.

His last film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 did well at the box office and was loved by fans.

He has a couple of exciting projects lined up and one of them is Shehzada.

Advertisement

Kartik Aaryan is as of now one of the top-most entertainers in Bollywood. His last film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 excelled in the cinema world and was cherished by fans such a lot of that it has made Kartik perhaps of the most bankable entertainer in Bollywood.

The entertainer has two or three invigorating undertakings arranged and one of them is Shehzada which is an authority Hindi change of the Allu Arjun starrer South film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

All things considered, the entertainer had been going for this film and in his new post, he communicated how he feels subsequent to going for the awe-inspiring peak.

Kartik Aaryan took to his Instagram handle to share an image of the casing where in we can see a few entertainers however nobody’s face is noticeable.

The main thing that we can zero in on is the clapboard with Shehzada composed on it.

Sharing this image, Kartik stated, “Insomniac like me slept for Ten hrs after the Epic Climax that we shot for #Shehzada filled with Action which I have done for the first time. One of the most difficult, hectic and again a new zone for me. Just can’t wait for you guys to see it #10thFeb2023. Meri sabse Commercial picture aa rahi hai.”

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

In a new visit with HT Brunch, Kartik focused on feeling glad for his process in films.

Advertisement

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 entertainer expressed that there were individuals who assisted him en route as they with placing trust in his capacities.

Pondering his 11-year excursion and 11 movies, Kartik said, “I take pride in the fact that I have done this on my own and with the help of people who put their trust in my capabilities without knowing me. They went for the craft instead of lineage.”

Aside from Shehzada wherein Kartik Aaryan will star with Kriti Sanon, he will likewise be seen in SatyaPrem Ki Katha with Kiara Advani.

It is being coordinated by Sameer Vidwans and the primary look was delivered keep going month by Kartik on Kiara’s birthday. Kartik additionally has Captain India and Freddy in his kitty.

Also Read Kareena Kapoor makes fun of her ‘Jab We Met’ character Geet Kareena Kapoor Khan was recently seen with Aamir Khan in 'Laal Singh...

Advertisement