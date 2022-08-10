After tennis great Serena Williams announced her retirement, Meghan Markle was asked to show her support

Serena Williams is friends with the Duchess

Serena talks about her most famous outfits until she gets to one she wore in the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Serena Williams is friends with the Duchess, which was confirmed when the athlete talked about Meghan Markle in an interview.

Advertisement

Serena talks about her most famous outfits until she gets to one she wore in the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018.

The 23-time Grand Slam winner then said about the pink outfit: “I love this image, this is at the royal wedding when my friend Meghan married Harry.

“Again another Versace look and my jewels were from Bulgari, which were just stunning, and I have a fascinator on.”

Serena gave more information about her outfit that day: “But what’s so iconic about this is that I was like ‘Royal Wedding? I am definitely wearing braids’.

“So all night, it was two or three girls braiding my hair and I was so tired, I was like I am going to sleep.

“So I lied down and they just kept braiding until the morning, and they finally finished. It was a very long process but it was so worth it.”

Advertisement

Serena Williams, an American tennis superstar, has said that she will be giving up the sport and going “in a different direction”

In a heartfelt Instagram post, the 40-year-old wrote: “There comes a time in life when we have to decide to move in a different direction.

“That time is always hard when you love something so much. My goodness do I enjoy tennis. But now, the countdown has begun.

“I have to focus on being a mom, my spiritual goals and finally discovering a different, but just exciting Serena. I’m gonna relish these next few weeks.”

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) Advertisement

Serena will try to beat that record at the US Open later this month, which could be her last tournament on home soil.

At Wimbledon earlier this summer, the five-time WTA Tour Championship winner could have tied Court’s record, but French star Harmony Tan beat her in the final.

With the win, Serena could have broken the all-time record at the US Open before ending her career, but she said that was never her plan.

Advertisement