Ahad Raza Mir cooks for his co stars on sets of Resident Evils

Ella Balinska is thankful to Ahad Raza Mir for being supportive during shoot
Ella Balinska is thankful to Ahad Raza Mir for being supportive. In...
The Netflix series Resident Evil serves as Ahad Raza Mir’s official Hollywood debut. Due to several audacious moments he performed in the series, Ahad has become a talk of his hometown and the show has received positive reviews. He is now working on his second Hollywood movie, but we got to know him better for another talent he displayed on the Resident Evil filming sets.
On the Resident Evil sets, Ahad served his co-stars some Indian food as the in-house chef. He chose chicken karahi and qeema, and from that we can tell, he’s a good cook.
Check out Ahad’s cooking with cute commentary:
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
People were loving Ahad’s cooking and the overall fun vibe of the BTS but some old Sahad fans seemed to be as sour as Ahad’s love:
Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.