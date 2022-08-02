Advertisement
Ahad Raza Mir trying hard to win Resident Evil team's heart

Articles
Ahad Raza Mir appeared in Netflix’s Resident Evil. Be in his intimate interaction with co-stars or his affectionate scenes, he gets attention everywhere.

Resident Evil star is back with another effort to win hearts. A beautiful video of Ahad Raza Mir cooking for her co-stars is surfacing online, and they’re all excited.

With his cooking, he makes them understand what he’s cooking and all the ingredients he’s using. In a fun conversation with his colleagues, he said tomatoes and ginger add his love to these dishes. Loud laughter was also heard in the background.

People were loving Ahad’s cooking and the overall fun vibe of the BTS but some old Sahad fans seemed to be as sour as Ahad’s love:

