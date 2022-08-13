Aima Baig is under criticism for her outfit choices

Aima Baig is a popular youngest singer of Pakistan.

She recently posted her vacation video on Instagram from the UK.

Instagram users slammed her video in the comments section.

Aima Baig is a young and blessed Pakistani singer who gained fame at a young age as a result of her extraordinary talent and lovely voice. She gained fame as a co-host of her first show, Mazaaq Raat. She is currently the most well-known female vocalist in Pakistan. The Malang singer constantly tinkers with her voice and appearance. She adores wearing western clothes, and the majority of them draw criticism for being very exposing.

This time, the singer posted a brief video from the United Kingdom in which she was seen wearing a summer dress with spaghetti straps and a deep neck.

The screenshots of the actress’s video quickly spread on social media and incited a great deal of public outrage.

Have a look at her photos:

As soon as her video got public attention, Instagram users claimed that she was cutting-edge from the moment she entered the industry, that she has always loved to wear provocative clothing, and that the United Kingdom had nothing to offer to her audacity.

She appears to be intoxicated, as she always has, according to fans, who claim that when she first arrived, she was naive but that she has since grown bolder.

This is what they said in the comments section!

