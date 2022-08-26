Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Aima Baig posted a makeup room selfie with her armpits elevated.

Aima Baig posted a makeup room selfie with her armpits elevated.

Articles
Advertisement
Aima Baig posted a makeup room selfie with her armpits elevated.

Aima Baig posted a makeup room selfie with her armpits elevated.

Advertisement
  • Aima Baig is among the finest vocalists in Pakistan.
  • She became famous at an early age and has recorded several top-charting singles.
  • ima Baig has amassed millions of rupees in wealth before she turns 30.
Advertisement

Aima Baig is among the finest vocalists in Pakistan. She became famous at an early age and has recorded several top-charting singles. Indeed, Allah Almighty has bestowed upon the voice of Aima Baig a great deal of sweetness and tone. In addition, her voice was used on the original soundtrack of the drama series Do Bol, which saw widespread success.

Aima Baig has amassed millions of rupees in wealth before she turns 30. Certainly, this lady lives alone in Lahore, with her own vehicle and home. The good news is that she has not yet lost her virginity. The engagement between her and the actor Shahbaz Shigri has ended, according to reliable sources. They are never longer seen together, and no one seems to know why their engagement ended.

Aima Baig

 

Aima Baig is Hania Aamir’s closest friend, however that fact is not well known. Aima Baig got her start in the entertainment industry hosting a chat show before she became a singer. The interview also verified what I had suspected: Aima Baig’s family is very conservative and does not support her career choice. But she has worked tirelessly since she was a youngster because she dreams of doing great things and bringing honour to her family.

 

Advertisement

 

Aima Baig

 

A photo of Aima Baig, taken only a few hours ago and posted to her official Instagram, shows the singer appearing tired with her armpits elevated and “make-up” put to her face. As soon as a photo of Aima surfaced online, comments said she and other Pakistani actresses had become obscene.

Also Read

Aima Baig faces criticism for her hottest looks
Aima Baig faces criticism for her hottest looks

Well, people are more and more used to criticism, trolling, and backlash....

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Adam Sandler admits 'Billy Madison' reviews'stung'
Adam Sandler admits 'Billy Madison' reviews'stung'
Prince William Joins President Joe Biden in Boston
Prince William Joins President Joe Biden in Boston
Holly Willoughby travels with friends after meeting Davina
Holly Willoughby travels with friends after meeting Davina
Sonam Kapoor in an oversized coat at Mumbai airport
Sonam Kapoor in an oversized coat at Mumbai airport
Shah Rukh Khan promotes Pathaan at Red Sea IFF
Shah Rukh Khan promotes Pathaan at Red Sea IFF
David Beckham sang
David Beckham sang "All I Want for Christmas," and Mariah Carey liked it
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story