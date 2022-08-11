Advertisement
Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt's dance goes viral

Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt are a loved-up couple because of their compatible personalities and strong chemistry.

This fun-loving pair enjoys traveling, and they frequently pick destinations outside of Pakistan where they can spend time with their loved ones. Their most recent appearance at Nida Yasir’s eid show left their admirers speechless, and they couldn’t help but exclaim “Wow.” They have a charming and entertaining dynamic that truly draws in other people. The show’s primary high point was Aineeb’s dancing performance.

They looked so adorable spinning around one another. We believe Muneeb Butt can be the finest pick for movies because he is such a talented actor.

 

In addition, Muneeb Butt faced the reality that Aiman had worked really hard to alter her routine after being married. She stopped working in the field and is now completely devoting her time to her family, who unquestionably take precedence. We are pleased to share with you this amazing dance video of Aineeb, which is sure to please fans of the singer.

Their brilliant and spectacular moves merely stole the show. With the disclosure of some of these gorgeous couple’s shared secrets, the show became more intriguing. Despite Muneeb’s reputation as a gourmand, Aiman claimed that when it comes to dieting, he is the strongest and most disciplined of the group.

