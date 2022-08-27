Advertisement
Aiman Khan expresses her desire to visit the Holy Kaaba again

Articles
Aiman Khan uses social media extensively, often updating her admirers on what’s happening in her life through posts. Even she informs her followers of her sentiments and mood at the time.

Due to her frequent social outings with her well-known husband Muneeb Butt and her gorgeous young daughter Amal Butt, Aiman Khan continues to be in the public eye.

Aiman recently shared an old photo of herself and her spouse Muneeb butt on social media to express her feelings. She turned to face her grandmother and sent her a photo dump of the couple in front of the revered Khana e Kaaba.

Aiman is radiant in her abaya and scarf, while Muneeb can be seen in Ahraam.

The Baandi actress expressed her desire to go back to Makkah. She captioned, “Call us again”.

The husband and wife both use social media frequently, and they have made fans a significant part of their lives. They share to let their fans know what is going on in their lives, whether it is a sunny or cloudy day. They cherish and are quite fussy about their social family.

