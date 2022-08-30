Aiman Khan, Muneeb Butt throws ravishing birthday party for Amal

Celebrity parents Aiman and Muneeb Butt throw a party for their daughter Amal Muneeb’s third birthday. Even Minal Khan graced the gorgeous baby’s birthday party, which she shared with all of her pals.

Amal Muneeb recently celebrated her third birthday. The adorable child of celebrity couple Aiman and Muneeb Butt is rising to fame as she gets older. Simply put, people love to watch newborn Amal develop in front of their eyes.

Aiman and Muneeb Butt posted peeks of their daughter’s joyous birthday celebration on social media. Baby Amal appeared to be a fairy while donning a lovely turquoise outfit.

