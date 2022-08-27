Ajay Devgn and Tabu wrap off ‘9th film together’ Bholaa

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai with Alia Bhatt in race for Oscars
Ajay Devgn and Tabu have completed filming for their upcoming movie Bholaa, the Hindi remake of the Tamil hit Kaithi.
On Friday, Tabu posted a picture from the set with Ajay Devgn and announced that the film’s production has come to an end.
“Look!! We finished our 9th film together! #wewrap #bholaa @ajaydevgn @adffilms” the 51-year-old actor wrote in the caption.
The two actors have previously appeared together onscreen in films like Drishyam (2015), Golmaal Again (2017), De De Pyaar De (1999), Thakshak (1999), Vijaypath, Vijaypath (1994), Haqeeqat (1995), and (2019). Additionally, they will co-star in Drishyam 2.
Devgn, who has directed movies like U, Me aur Hum (2008), Shivaay (2016), and Runway 34, is the director of Bholaa (2022).
An ex-convict (played by Karthi) who decides to meet his daughter for the first time after being released from jail gets caught up in a shootout between the police and the drug mafia in the original Tamil film, which was written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.
In the Hindi film, Devgn will play the lead role. It is being made by his production company, Ajay Devgn Films, along with T-Series Films, Reliance Entertainment, and Dream Warrior Pictures.
