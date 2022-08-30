Ajay Devgn has become one of the biggest action stars in the country over the years, and he likes to raise the bar with each new movie.

Ajay Devgn has become one of the biggest action stars in the country over the years, and he likes to raise the bar with each new movie. He started his career with the action movie Phool Aur Kante. Since then,

he has been in many more action movies, like Vijaypath, Tango Charlie, Singham, Action Jackson, Shivaay, Himmatwala, and more. The actor shot his fourth movie, Bholaa, in Hyderabad over the past few months. He just got back to India after finishing filming on the movie, which also stars Tabu.

Ajay Devgn went on Instagram to tell his fans and followers where he is right now. He showed a picture of himself drinking a cup of something on the plane. His black jacket over his white T-shirt made him look very stylish. He also had a thick beard and wore sunglasses.

The picture was taken on a private flight from Hyderabad to Mumbai. He wrote “Hello, Mumbai” as the title of his post, which means that the actor is back after working hard on Bholaa in Hyderabad, which is known as the film city. The actor is doing everything he can to make Bholaa a great visual show for the audience.

Ajay Devgn has six projects going. After Rudra and Runway 34, he’ll be in Indra Kumar’s Thank God starring Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet. Diwali 2022 is the release date. After that, he’ll appear in Drishyam 2, a remake of the Malayalam film. He’s finished filming Maidaan but hasn’t set a release date. In 2023, he’ll direct Bholaa. He’ll also appear in Singham 3 and Golmaal 5. Therefore,

