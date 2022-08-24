Ajay Devgn discusses daughter Nysa’s acting debut
Ajay Devgn is an Indian actor. If she decides to pursue a...
Ajay Devgn provided a sneak-peek of his forthcoming directorial flick, Bholaa, on Tuesday. Ajay has directed U, Me aur Hum (2008), Shivaay (2016), and Runwav 34 (2022). Tabu co-stars in the film with Ajay. The ‘Golmaal’ star posted a behind-the-scenes photo on Instagram while shooting the dawn. He captioned the photo, “Bholaa. Ready for Surya Namaskar?”
Ajay captured a man looking away from the camera with a dawn and vegetation as a background. Someone shooting his picture can see his hands and phone. Fan: “Good morning, Ajay Devgn sir, have a wonderful day.” Others admired the scenery.
Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.