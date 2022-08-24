Advertisement
  • Ajay Devgn shares beautiful picture of the sunrise from the set of Bholaa
  • Ajay Devgn provided a sneak-peek of his forthcoming directorial flick, Bholaa, on Tuesday.
  • The ‘Golmaal’ star posted a behind-the-scenes photo on Instagram while shooting the dawn.
  • Ajay has directed U, Me aur Hum (2008), Shivaay (2016), and Runwav 34 (2022).
Ajay Devgn provided a sneak-peek of his forthcoming directorial flick, Bholaa, on Tuesday. Ajay has directed U, Me aur Hum (2008), Shivaay (2016), and Runwav 34 (2022). Tabu co-stars in the film with Ajay. The ‘Golmaal’ star posted a behind-the-scenes photo on Instagram while shooting the dawn. He captioned the photo, “Bholaa. Ready for Surya Namaskar?”

Ajay captured a man looking away from the camera with a dawn and vegetation as a background. Someone shooting his picture can see his hands and phone. Fan: “Good morning, Ajay Devgn sir, have a wonderful day.” Others admired the scenery.

