Ajay Devgn shares vintage video of Ganpati celebrations with Kajol

As of late, Bollywood’s power couple Kajol and Ajay Devgn broadened their good tidings on the event. While Kajol selected to share a story on Instagram, the Tanhaji entertainer decided to share an Instagram post and composed a Ganpati mantra in his post.

Ganesh Chaturthi, which denotes the introduction of Lord Ganesha, is generally celebrated in India. This year, the celebration started on August 31, and the 11-day festivity will close on September 9.

As per the Hindu schedule, Ganesh Chaturthi is praised on Chaturthi Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the long stretch of Bhadrapada.

Albeit the celebration is commended across India, it is very conspicuous in territories of Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Gujarat.

The entertainer will next be found in Indra Kumar’s Thank God close by Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet, which is up for a Diwali 2022 delivery.

Following that, he will be seen in Drishyam 2, an authority redo of the Malayalam film of a similar name. His film Maidaan is finished yet delivery date for the equivalent is still to be locked.

He gets back to course with Bholaa and that film will deliver on Ram Navami 2023. Aside from the ventures referenced above, he will be seen in Singham 3 and Golmaal 5.

With this kind of line-up, it is sure that we will get to see a ton of Ajay Devgn in the times to come.

Kajol will next star in Revathi’s family show Salaam Venky whose official delivery date isn’t known at this point and the film is still underway stage. She will likewise star in a yet Untitled Disney+ Hotstar web series coordinated by Suparn Varma.

