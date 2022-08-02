Akshay Kumar and Aanand L Rai photographed at airport

Akshay Kumar and Aanand L Rai were spotted at the Mumbai airport last night.

Pair were promoting their upcoming film Raksha Bandhan.

Akshay Kumar and Aanand L Rai were spotted at the air terminal together last evening. The actor chief pair got back from Dubai in the wake of advancing their impending film Raksha Bandhan.

Aside from Khiladi Kumar, the film additionally stars Bhumi Pednekar, Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna, Sadia Khateeb, Smrithi Srikanth in urgent jobs. The film rotates around the tale of the unqualified connection between a sibling and his sisters.

The previous evening, Akshay Kumar and Aanand L Rai were spotted by the shutterbugs at the Mumbai air terminal. The entertainer was seen wearing a dark lattice tee-shirt with dark pants.

He finished the look with a dark pail cap and a couple of matching shades. He finished the look with a couple of light pink shoes. Aanand L Rai, then again, was seen wearing a white shirt with blue denim pants.

They recognized the media and grinned at the cameras as they postured for photographs. Akshay was additionally encircled with fans who needed to click selfies with him.

Raksha Bandhan is the second joint effort of Akshay and Bhumi after Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. In the ‘Raksha Bandhan’ trailer, Akshay should be visible contending with his sweetheart (Bhumi Pednekar) due to his sisters.

He first believes that his four sisters should get hitched and afterward seal the deal with his first love. Nonetheless, given the conditions, Akshay winds up in a tough spot, where he could lose his sweetheart for eternity.

Raksha Bandhan is Akshay’s third arrival of the year after Bachchhan Paandey and Samrat Prithviraj.

It is scheduled to conflict with Aamir Khan’s exceptionally expected film, Laal Singh Chaddha, which additionally includes Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Naga Chaitanya in crucial jobs.

The two movies are scheduled to deliver on August eleventh. To note, Raksha Bandhan is created by Zee Studios, Color Yellow Productions, and Cape of Good Films.

Aside from Aanand L Rai’s executive, Akshay will be next found in films like Ram Setu, OMG 2, Mission Cindrella, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Gorkha and so forth.

