Day 2 Selfie box office earnings: Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi's movie stagnates

  • Emraan Hashmi tweeted a behind-the-scenes photo with Akshay Kumar.
  • The two senior actors will play off to the tunes of iconic song Main Khiladi Tu Anari.
  • “Selfiee” will be released on Saif Ali Khan’s birthday, February 24, 2023.
Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi will face off to the tunes of iconic song Main Khiladi Tu Anari for their upcoming film, Selfiee. 

Emraan Hashmi, a Bollywood actor, tweeted a behind-the-scenes photo with Akshay Kumar on Thursday from the set of the movie “Selfiee” remake of the classic song “Main Khiladi Tu Anari.”

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Jannat’ actor shared the picture, captioning it, “28 years after the original . The OG khiladi with the new Anari. This stare down led to a dance off. And what a dance off it was. (Haven’t stopped icing my feet ever since) #selfiee.”

With their backs to the camera and their hands on each other’s backs, the two senior actors could be seen posing for the photograph.

 

Akshay just released a video from the same set with his choreographer announcing the remake of the famous song from the 1994 movie “Main Khiladi Tu Anari” for his next movie “Selfiee” on actor Saif Ali Khan’s birthday.

The original song, which also starred the “Raksha Bandhan” actor and Saif Ali Khan, was well received by listeners.

The Malayalam film “Driving License,” which starred Prithviraj and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the key roles, was remade in Hindi as “Selfiee.” For the remake, Akshay and Emraan will now play their original parts again.

The project will be directed by filmmaker Raj Mehta. The late Aruna Bhatia, Hiroo Yash Johar, Supriya Menon, Karan Johar, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Apoorva Mehta, and Listin Stephen are responsible for producing it.

On February 24, 2023, the movie, which will be Akshay and Emraan’s first-ever on-screen pairing, will be released.

As for Akshay, he will next be seen in the 2022 Diwali film “Ram Setu,” which also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushratt Bharuccha.

