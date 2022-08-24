Akshay Kumar and Rakul hot chemistry in Cuttputlli Song Saathiya

Akshay Kumar and Rakul Preet Singh starrer Cuttputlli trailer was released last week.

Yesterday the actor shared a motion poster of the film’s first song, Saathiya.

Today the song is released and we bet you’ll be swooning over their chemistry.

Advertisement

Since the holding trailer of the Akshay Kumar and Rakul Preet Singh starrer Cuttputlli was delivered fans have been going crazy over it.

They can hardly hold back to watch the film. Khiladi Kumar plays a cop who should be visible pursuing a chronic executioner in the trailer.

Recently the entertainer shared a movement banner of the primary melody from the film, Saathiya and it has got all the people in love very energized.

Today as guaranteed, the tune is delivered and we bet Akshay and Rakul’s science will knock your socks off.

Also Read Alia Bhatt says, “And if you don’t like me, don’t watch me” after facing criticism Alia Bhatt is the only Bollywood actor to have had three consecutively...

Advertisement