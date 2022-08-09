Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Akshay Kumar is swarmed in Delhi during Raksha Bandhan

Akshay Kumar is swarmed in Delhi during Raksha Bandhan

Articles
Advertisement
Akshay Kumar is swarmed in Delhi during Raksha Bandhan

Akshay Kumar is swarmed in Delhi during Raksha Bandhan

Advertisement
  • Akshay Kumar is a respected actor recognised for his dedication and work ethic.
  • The actor’s film career is impressive, and he still charms audiences after 30 years.
  • He’s busy with approximately a dozen forthcoming Bollywood films.
Advertisement

Akshay Kumar is a respected actor recognised for his dedication and work ethic. The actor’s film career is impressive, and he still charms audiences after 30 years. He’s busy with approximately a dozen forthcoming Bollywood films. The actor promotes his upcoming film Raksha Bandhan. Yesterday, the Khiladi landed in Delhi to promote his next flick and was greeted by fans.

Akshay Kumar is going on a week-long tour of the country to promote his movie Raksha Bandhan. The actor promoted his movie yesterday at Connaught Place in Delhi. He wore blue sweatpants and a blue sweatshirt. He gave them a wave and shook their hands. The Khiladi was kept safe by bodyguards.

Akshay Kumar recently tweeted that filmmaking was easy but advertising was hard. The actor is touring India and promoting his film on TV and other media. Akshay Kumar next appears in Raksha Bandhan alongside Bhumi Pednekar. The film clashes with Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha on August 11. Ram Setu, OMG2, Selfiee, Untitled Ratasan Remake, Capsule Gill, Gorkha, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, and Untitled Soorarai Pottru Remake are among his forthcoming projects.

Also Read

Akshay Kumar promises to never make any ‘ghinoni films’
Akshay Kumar promises to never make any ‘ghinoni films’

His movie will clash with Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor starrer Laal...

Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story