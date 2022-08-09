Akshay Kumar is swarmed in Delhi during Raksha Bandhan

Akshay Kumar is a respected actor recognised for his dedication and work ethic.

Akshay Kumar is a respected actor recognised for his dedication and work ethic. The actor’s film career is impressive, and he still charms audiences after 30 years. He’s busy with approximately a dozen forthcoming Bollywood films. The actor promotes his upcoming film Raksha Bandhan. Yesterday, the Khiladi landed in Delhi to promote his next flick and was greeted by fans.

Akshay Kumar is going on a week-long tour of the country to promote his movie Raksha Bandhan. The actor promoted his movie yesterday at Connaught Place in Delhi. He wore blue sweatpants and a blue sweatshirt. He gave them a wave and shook their hands. The Khiladi was kept safe by bodyguards.

Akshay Kumar recently tweeted that filmmaking was easy but advertising was hard. The actor is touring India and promoting his film on TV and other media. Akshay Kumar next appears in Raksha Bandhan alongside Bhumi Pednekar. The film clashes with Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha on August 11. Ram Setu, OMG2, Selfiee, Untitled Ratasan Remake, Capsule Gill, Gorkha, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, and Untitled Soorarai Pottru Remake are among his forthcoming projects.