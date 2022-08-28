Akshay Kumar never expected marrying Rajesh Khanna’s daughter

Akshay Kumar married Twinkle Khanna in 2001.

She is the daughter of Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia.

The couple has two children.

In a previous interview, Akshay Kumar stated that he had never imagined marrying Twinkle Khanna, the daughter of the late actor Rajesh Khanna. In 2001, Akshay and Twinkle became husband and wife. The couple has two kids: daughter named Nitara was born in 2012, and they had a son named Aarav in 2002.

Twinkle, who spent the majority of her life in Mumbai, is the daughter of Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia. Akshay was raised in Delhi’s Chandni Chowk and moved to Mumbai after overcoming several obstacles, including learning to fight and even temporarily worked as a chef. A photo shoot for Filmfare magazine was where the two initially crossed paths. Following their first encounter, Akshay fell head over heels for Twinkle. They tied the knot in 2001.

Akshay stated, “What I feel is that whatever I have achieved in my career, is more than I ever dreamed,” in a previous interview with media. And it would be incorrect of me to assert that I would have attained greater success if I had chosen a different line of work. I never considered entering this field of work. For me, it is a major deal that I entered this field, produced more than 300 movies, and am still working in it.

He added, “There have been numerous events in my life that I had never considered. I never thought I’d get married to Rajesh Khanna’s daughter. I used to go to his workplace with my photo to ask for work. I remember him telling me to arrive later.”

Raksha Bandhan, which debuted on August 11, was Akshay’s most recent film. Bhumi Pednekar, another actor, appeared in the movie. Selfiee, an upcoming Akshay film, is scheduled for release on February 24, 2023. Nushratt Bharuccha, Diana Penty, and Emraan Hashmi will also appear in the upcoming drama-comedy. He will also appear in the Hindi version of Suriya’s Tamil film Soorarai Pottru alongside Radhika Madan. Paresh Rawal will reprise his role from the Tamil original in addition to Akshay and Radhika.

